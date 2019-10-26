UrduPoint.com
US Budget Deficit Surges More Than $200Bln In Fiscal 2019 To 7-Year High - Treasury Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

US Budget Deficit Surges More Than $200Bln in Fiscal 2019 to 7-Year High - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The US Federal government spent $984 billion more than it collected in taxes and fees in fiscal 2019 as the shortfall grew $205 billion from the previous year, the Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

"The deficit in FY (fiscal year) 2019 was $984 billion, $205 billion more than in the prior fiscal year but $16 billion less than forecast in the FY 2020 Mid-Session Review (MSR)," a joint statement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House acting Budget Director Russell Vought said.

As a percentage of GDP, the deficit was 4.6 percent, 0.8 percentage point higher than the previous year, the statement said. Fiscal 2019 ended on September 30.

Trump administration officials sought to emphasize the nation's economic health, while saying little about the yearly deficit - the largest shortfall since red ink topped $1 trillion in 2012.

"President Trump's economic agenda is working: the nation is experiencing the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years, there are more jobs to fill than there are job seekers, and Americans are experiencing sustained year-over-year wage increases," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin urged Congress to enact Trump's proposed 2020 budget, which he said would "put America on a sustainable financial path."

Trump's 2020 budget has already been rejected by Congress, with lawmakers balking at the size of proposed spending cuts.

The president's 2020 spending plan proposes cuts of 31 percent for the Environmental Protection Agency, a 24 percent reduction for the State Department and foreign aid as well as double digit percentage cuts for the departments of Transportation, Housing, Agriculture and Health.

