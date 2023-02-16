UrduPoint.com

US Budget Deficit To Reach $1.4Tln In 2023, Shortfall To Reach $2.7Trln In 2033 - CBO

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The US budget deficit is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2023 if current spending levels are maintained, with the shortfall expected to reach $2.7 trillion by 2033, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday in a new report on the economic outlook in the country.

"CBO projects a Federal budget deficit of $1.4 trillion for 2023. (Deficits and spending have been adjusted to exclude the effects of shifts that occur in the timing of certain payments when October 1 falls on a weekend.) In the agency's projections, deficits generally increase over the coming years; the shortfall in 2033 is $2.7 trillion," the report said.

