Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Budget Deficit Up $248Bln in October, $3.1 Trillion for 2020 - Treasury Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The US Federal budget ran a $248.1 billion deficit in October while the cumulative shortfall for the year remained at a record high of $3.13 trillion, the Treasury's monthly balance sheet showed.

Outlays for October amounted to $521.8 billion while receipts totaled $237.7 billion, resulting in the $248.1 billion deficit, according to the balance sheet.

For the year, expenditure totaled $6.55 trillion versus income of $3.42 trillion, leaving a net deficit of $3.13 trillion, after accounting for the massive government spending in trying to contain the COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 budget shortfall aligns almost perfectly with the roughly $3 trillion passed by Congress since March under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide grants and loans to US businesses and paycheck protection to qualifying citizens and permanent residents.

Democrats in Congress have been locked in a stalemate since with Senate Republicans on a successive package to the CARES, arguing over the size of the next relief, as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risk losing their jobs without further aid.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first quarter and 31.4 percent in the subsequent three months to hand the United States its worst recession ever as most of the 50 states in the country went into lockdown to stem the outbreak of the COVID-19. While the economy rebounded 33.1 percent in the third quarter after most businesses reopened from May, new daily record highs coronavirus cases now are threatening the recovery.

