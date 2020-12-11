UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Budget Deficit Up 25% In First 2 Months Of Budget Year Amid COVID-19 - Treasury Data

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Budget Deficit Up 25% in First 2 Months of Budget Year Amid COVID-19 - Treasury Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The US government's budget deficit ran 25 percent higher in the first two months of the 2020 budget year versus the same period of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Department data showed.

The deficit - which accounts for the slack in tax receipts versus expenditure - showed there was a 2.9 percent decline in tax revenues, to $457.3 billion, against a 8.9% rise in outlays, to $886.6 billion, according to the data released Thursday.

The Federal government ran deficits of near $1 trillion per year even in times of growth, according to the Washington-based Bipartisan Policy Center. Yet, now, because policymakers are enacting emergency measures to combat the COVID-19 crisis, deficits are escalating to levels not seen since World War II.

The center noted that the federal government has so far run a record deficit of $3.1 trillion in fiscal year 2020, more than triple the deficit for fiscal year 2019.

Before 2010, the largest such deficit was in 2009, when the government faced a $1.4 trillion shortfall while fighting to lift the country out of the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

This year's deficit could get larger if Congress manages to pass another fiscal relief for the Covid-19.

Congress originally passed a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March, dispensing roughly $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Since then, Democrats in the House of Representatives have been locked in a bitter debate with Republicans in the Senate on a successive relief plan to the CARES Act. The dispute has basically been over the size of the next stimulus, and who and what gets help. Meanwhile, thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risk losing their jobs without further aid.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Budget Same March Democrats Congress 2019 2020 World War Government Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

10 minutes ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

40 minutes ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

1 hour ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

3 hours ago

UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held for 2 Years ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.