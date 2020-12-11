US Budget Deficit Up 25% in First 2 Months of Budget Year Amid COVID-19 - Treasury Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The US government's budget deficit ran 25 percent higher in the first two months of the 2020 budget year versus the same period of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Department data showed.

The deficit - which accounts for the slack in tax receipts versus expenditure - showed there was a 2.9 percent decline in tax revenues, to $457.3 billion, against a 8.9% rise in outlays, to $886.6 billion, according to the data released Thursday.

The Federal government ran deficits of near $1 trillion per year even in times of growth, according to the Washington-based Bipartisan Policy Center. Yet, now, because policymakers are enacting emergency measures to combat the COVID-19 crisis, deficits are escalating to levels not seen since World War II.

The center noted that the federal government has so far run a record deficit of $3.1 trillion in fiscal year 2020, more than triple the deficit for fiscal year 2019.

Before 2010, the largest such deficit was in 2009, when the government faced a $1.4 trillion shortfall while fighting to lift the country out of the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

This year's deficit could get larger if Congress manages to pass another fiscal relief for the Covid-19.

Congress originally passed a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March, dispensing roughly $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Since then, Democrats in the House of Representatives have been locked in a bitter debate with Republicans in the Senate on a successive relief plan to the CARES Act. The dispute has basically been over the size of the next stimulus, and who and what gets help. Meanwhile, thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risk losing their jobs without further aid.