Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:50 AM

US Budget for 2021 to Increase Defense Spending, Maintain Aid to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The White House is expected to put forward on Monday a 2021 budget plan that will increase defense spending and maintain security assistance to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.

The budget's overall size is said to be $4.8 trillion, and it is going to increase the US military spending by 0.3 percent, making it $740.5 billion, according to the news outlet.

It will also give a financial boost to several governmental agencies, such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, by 12 percent, the National Nuclear Security Administration, by 19 percent, as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs, 13 percent, and the Department of Homeland Security, by 3 percent.

At the same time, the current administration plans to cut foreign aid by 21 percent, while keeping the assistance to Kiev at the present level.

Among the agencies that will get their budgets decreased are the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as the funding for mandatory spending programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

The plain is also said to request $2 billion for the construction of a border wall on the Mexican border, one of Trump's key campaign promises in the 2016 presidential campaign.

