US Budget for Military Intelligence in 2021 Totals $23.3 Billion - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The United States budgeted $23.3 billion to fund the nation's military intelligence program (MIP) in 2021, the Defense Department said on Wednesday.

"Releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP.

No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons," the Defense Department said in a press release.

The $23.3 billion for military intelligence was budgeted for fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.