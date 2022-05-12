UrduPoint.com

US Budget Hits Surplus Record Of $308Bln In April As Federal Revenues Jump - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 12:24 AM

US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Treasury

The US budget achieved a record high surplus of $308 billion in April as federal revenues rose way above spending during what is traditionally a month of higher receipts owing to the tax season, the Treasury Department's monthly statement balance showed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The US budget achieved a record high surplus of $308 billion in April as Federal revenues rose way above spending during what is traditionally a month of higher receipts owing to the tax season, the Treasury Department's monthly statement balance showed.

Federal receipts totalled $864 billion last month versus outlays of $555 billion, the statement showed.

The resulting rounded-up surplus of $308 billion compared with the previous record high of $214 billion in April 2018.

While April is traditionally a budget surplus month due to the April 15 tax filing deadline, there were deficits recorded for the month in 2020 and 2021 in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous Trump and the current Biden administrations both poured hundreds of billions of Dollars into the US economy to repair the damages caused by the pandemic, resulting in oversized deficits for fiscal 2020 through to the first half of the current financial year of the Treasury.

For the first seven months of fiscal 2022, the Treasury reported a deficit of $360 billion, down 81% from the year-earlier deficit of $1.93 trillion. Year-to-date, receipts are up 39% to a record high of $2.986 trillion versus outlays, which dropped 18%, to $3.346 trillion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Trump April 2018 2020 From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusi ..

Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' ..

NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' Accession Bid

18 minutes ago
 Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflic ..

Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflict With Egypt's Sisi - White Ho ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Curbs on Gazprom's Former ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Curbs on Gazprom's Former Subsidiaries Abroad

38 minutes ago
 US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.