US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The US budget achieved a record high surplus of $308 billion in April as Federal revenues rose way above spending during what is traditionally a month of higher receipts owing to the tax season, the Treasury Department's monthly statement balance showed.

Federal receipts totalled $864 billion last month versus outlays of $555 billion, the statement showed.

The resulting rounded-up surplus of $308 billion compared with the previous record high of $214 billion in April 2018.

While April is traditionally a budget surplus month due to the April 15 tax filing deadline, there were deficits recorded for the month in 2020 and 2021 in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous Trump and the current Biden administrations both poured hundreds of billions of Dollars into the US economy to repair the damages caused by the pandemic, resulting in oversized deficits for fiscal 2020 through to the first half of the current financial year of the Treasury.

For the first seven months of fiscal 2022, the Treasury reported a deficit of $360 billion, down 81% from the year-earlier deficit of $1.93 trillion. Year-to-date, receipts are up 39% to a record high of $2.986 trillion versus outlays, which dropped 18%, to $3.346 trillion.