UrduPoint.com

US Building Oil Refinery In Syria's Hasaka - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 09:30 PM

US Building Oil Refinery in Syria's Hasaka - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The United States and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have launched the construction of an oil refinery in Hasaka province in northeastern Syria, state news agency SANA reported Sunday.

According to the agency, the capacity of the new facility at Rmelan fields in the northeast of Hasaka province is estimated at 3,000 barrels per day.

The oil fields in Rmelan are one of the largest in Syria.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011 with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups.

In late 2017, the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) was declared defeated in the country, pushing the issues of a peaceful political settlement, the country's reconstruction  and the return of refugees to the forefront.

The US armed forces illegally control territories in the northern and northeastern parts of Syria, where the country's major oil and gas fields are located. Damascus has decried the US presence there as occupation and pillaging.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Damascus Oil United States Gas Sunday 2017 Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

13 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

21 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

21 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

21 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.