US Business Community Supports Measures Against Russia Following Operation In Ukraine- CEO

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 11:00 PM

US Business Community Supports Measures Against Russia Following Operation in Ukraine- CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The US business community supports that actions the Biden administration, Congress and US allies are taking to respond to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark said on Thursday.

"The business community will continue to support the administration, Congress and our allies to ensure a swift and meaningful response to Russia's aggression," Clark said in a press release.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

The Biden administration said it will announce a new set of sanctions against Russia on Thursday afternoon. President Joe Biden announced sanctions earlier this week against Russia's sovereign debt, Russian elites and their families as well as against two major banks.

In addition, the US government also sanctioned the Nord Stream 2 AG pipeline operator and its corporate officers.

