Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 09:50 AM

US Businesses Expect Putin, Biden to Meet in 2022 - AmCham President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) US businesses expect the next meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, to take place in 2022, Alexis Rodzianko, President of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is too little time left until the end of the year, but I think Biden and Putin will meet next year," he said.

Relations between Moscow and Washington deteriorated sharply in 2014 after the events around Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia. Since then, Rodzianko stressed, not only interstate relations, but also all diplomatic activity has been gradually reduced to nothing.

