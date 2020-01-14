UrduPoint.com
US Businessmen Keen To Invest In Allama Iqbal Industrial City

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 02:12 PM

US businessmen keen to invest in Allama Iqbal Industrial City

US entrepreneurs have shown keen interest to invest in Allama Iqbal IndustrialCity, a prioritized Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC) under CPEC besides due to immense market potential of thecountry and improved governance

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) US entrepreneurs have shown keen interest to invest in Allama Iqbal IndustrialCity, a prioritized Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC) under CPEC besides due to immense market potential of thecountry and improved governance.A delegation of US based businessmen led by President Pakistan American Business Forum (PBAF)Riaz Hussain called on FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq here Tuesday and they were ready toexplore the new investment-friendly business environment offered by FIEDMC.

The major purpose ofthe meeting was to provide an opportunity to exchange the views and identify the areas in trade inwhich investment can be pumped.Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed the delegation and apprised them of the investment opportunities andincentive packages being offered to investors.

He FIEDMC, following the vision of Prime MinisterImran Khan, was extending maximum facilities to the foreign and local manufacturers and providing allservices to businessperson under one roof for ease of doing business in the province.He further said all industries within the export processing zone will be exempted from tax for a periodof 10 years and plants, machinery, raw material and other equipment will be imported duty-free.He said that around Rs 400 billion foreign and local investments will be injected into various projects,which clearly indicate that investors have reposed complete confidence in the present regime.

"Morethan 25 Chinese companies had made agreements for investments in the industrial city," he added.

