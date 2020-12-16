US Calls Vietnam, Switzerland Currency Manipulators, Adds India to Watch List - Treasury

The United States has branded Vietnam and Switzerland as "currency manipulators" and added India, Taiwan and Thailand to a watch list of countries suspected of manipulating foreign exchange markets, the Treasury Department said in its semiannual report to Congress on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020)

"The Report concluded that both Vietnam and Switzerland met all three criteria under the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015," the Treasury said in a statement after releasing the report. "For each country, Treasury assessed, based on a range of evidence and circumstances, that at least part of its exchange rate management over the four quarters through June 2020."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pledged to take steps to "eliminate the unfair trade advantages" resulting from the two countries' actions.

In its report to Congress, the Treasury also expanded its "Monitoring List" of countries whose trading practices merit closer attention to include India, Taiwan and Thailand for the first time. Seven other countries - China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Italy, Singapore and Malaysia - remain on the Treasury's watch list.

The Treasury also called on China "to improve transparency with respect to the management of its exchange rate, in particular regarding official foreign exchange intervention."

In its previous report to Congress in January, the Treasury added Switzerland to its Monitoring List. The US in the same report also dropped China's designation as a Currency manipulator, citing improved trade relations.