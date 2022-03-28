US Can Offer Europe 10% of Russian Gas Supplies at Most - Russian Envoy to EU

When replacing Russian gas, the United States can offer Europe 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas at most, which is 10% of Russian supplies, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday

"The maximum that the United States can offer, as it was announced during the visit of the US president to Europe, is 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied gas this is about 10% of what is supplied from Russia to the EU countries. Ten percent, as you understand, is quite a small share," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.