US Can Replace Russian Gas to Europe, Risks Shortages Elsewhere - Ex-Texas Oil Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The United States can provide Europe with enough Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to replace Russian gas supply but it would cause a supply shortage for other countries around the world, Ryan Sitton, a former commissioner in the Texas Railroad Commission, the oil regulator in the United States' top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia is ready to provide enough gas supply to Europe, but those deliveries could be disrupted if the European Union refuses to supply repaired turbines for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline or to launch Nord Stream 2, and if they prohibit payments.

"US can absolutely fill that gap, but it will mean supply shortages in other parts of the world, means natural gas prices also are going to go up and it means we're going to draw down our stores a little bit," Sitton said.

Sitton pointed out that the United States exports up to 20 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas to some 40 different countries. Rerouting all LNG supply to Europe would cause shortages for other countries that are regular customers for US natural gas, he added.

Europe consumes about 40 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day in general, but in the winter it could get up to 50 billion cubic feet per day, Sitton said. Europe imports up to 50% of its natural gas from Russia during the winter, he added.

Moreover, Europe has some infrastructure issues that would make it challenging to distribute LNG supply throughout Europe since it relied on pipelines from Russia. The region does not have enough LNG port terminals, LNG storage and LNG decompression facilities to handle such a heavy load of LNG supply from the United States, Sitton said.

The White House said last week that global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe have risen by 84% compared to 2021, LNG supply to Europe increased by 20 billion cubic meters compared to last year, it added.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing last week that the Biden administration understands there is more work to do to increase natural gas supply to Europe ahead of the winter.