UrduPoint.com

US Can Use Its Strategic Oil Reserve Over Coming Months - Deputy Energy Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

US Can Use Its Strategic Oil Reserve Over Coming Months - Deputy Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The United States still has ability to use its strategic petroleum reserve over the coming months to fight high oil prices, Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk said on Tuesday.

"We still have some additional ability to use this strategic petroleum reserve over the coming weeks and months as needed," Turk said during a event hosted by Axios on global energy reliability.

The Biden administration has recently delivered more than 90% of the 180 million barrels it has already targeted from the nation's oil reserve for domestic energy companies to turn into fuel that could help lower US pump prices.

The SPR is the world's largest supply of emergency crude, with the federally-owned oil reserve stored in underground salt caverns at four storage sites in the states of Texas and Louisiana.

At its peak in 2009, the SPR had as much as 727 million barrels in storage. The current reserve level stands at just above 416 million barrels, the lowest since July 1984.

The bulk of it was drawn by the Biden administration in its bid to lower record high fuel domestic prices in the aftermath of the Western sanctions imposed on Russian oil imports over the Ukraine conflict. Gasoline at US pumps averaged a record high of $5 in mid-June and have come down since to below $3.90.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Oil David United States July Event From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

1 hour ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.