US, Canada Can Take Up to 4Mln BPD Off Oil Market - Russian Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The United States and Canada could ease the worsening market glut by cutting oil supply by 2.8 million to 4 million barrels a day, the Russian energy minister said Wednesday.

"These two countries alone can effectively cut production by a cumulative 2.8-4 million barrels a day," Pavel Sorokin said in a video interview organized by the Roscongress Foundation.

The US-backed the deal, reached in April by the OPEC and partners to cut production by more than 10 percent, agreeing to reduce its output.

Sorokin admitted that any extra reduction made without an agreement could be reversed but stressed that it was crucial to stop the global market from being flooded.

He estimated that North America accounted for 16 percent of the global output. Canada might cut some 800,000 barrels a day, with the US taking up to 3 million off the market as inventories swell and prices spiral down, he added.