US Cancels Oil, Gas Lease Sale Affecting 78Mln Acres in Gulf of Mexico - Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The Biden administration has canceled an oil and gas lease sale of more than 78 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico, the US Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said in a press release.

"The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced that it is rescinding the Record of Decision (ROD) for the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) Oil and Gas Lease Sale 257," the release said on Friday. "The decision pauses planning for the proposed sale, which was expected to occur this March."

Lease sale 257 was scheduled to take place on March 17 and would have auctioned off more than 78 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico.

The lease sale was canceled as a result of President Joe Biden's executive order directing the Secretary of the Interior to pause new oil and gas leasing on Federal lands and offshore waters pending a review of federal leasing activities.

The Trump administration held eight offshore leases that opened up 517 million acres for oil and gas exploration. Of the 517 million acres, only 4.6 million acres were leased to the oil and gas industry, mostly in the Gulf of Mexico.