US Capital City Sues Billionaire Saylor for Evading $25Mln in Taxes - DC Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Billionaire technology executive Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy have been sued for evading paying taxes to the District of Columbia for more than 15 years, the Attorney General's Office (OAG) said in a press release.

"AG (Karl) Racine today announced a tax fraud lawsuit against Michael J. Saylor, a billionaire technology executive who has resided in the District of Columbia for more than a decade but who has never paid any DC income taxes - despite earning hundreds of millions of Dollars," the release said on Wednesday. "In its suit, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) alleges that Saylor illegally avoided more than $25 million in DC taxes by pretending to be a resident of other jurisdictions with lower personal income taxes.

The lawsuit also Names MicroStrategy, a data tracking company Saylor co-founded, as a defendant for allegedly conspiring to help him evade taxes, the release added.

Saylor has publicly called Washington, DC's Georgetown neighborhood home since about 2005, according to the release. He lives in a 7,000 square-foot penthouse on the Georgetown waterfront and has docked at least two of his luxury yachts in the District for long periods of time, the release said.