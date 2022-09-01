UrduPoint.com

US Capital City Sues Billionaire Saylor For Evading $25Mln In Taxes - DC Attorney General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 03:40 AM

US Capital City Sues Billionaire Saylor for Evading $25Mln in Taxes - DC Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Billionaire technology executive Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy have been sued for evading paying taxes to the District of Columbia for more than 15 years, the Attorney General's Office (OAG) said in a press release.

"AG (Karl) Racine today announced a tax fraud lawsuit against Michael J. Saylor, a billionaire technology executive who has resided in the District of Columbia for more than a decade but who has never paid any DC income taxes - despite earning hundreds of millions of Dollars," the release said on Wednesday. "In its suit, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) alleges that Saylor illegally avoided more than $25 million in DC taxes by pretending to be a resident of other jurisdictions with lower personal income taxes.

"

The lawsuit also Names MicroStrategy, a data tracking company Saylor co-founded, as a defendant for allegedly conspiring to help him evade taxes, the release added.

Saylor has publicly called Washington, DC's Georgetown neighborhood home since about 2005, according to the release. He lives in a 7,000 square-foot penthouse on the Georgetown waterfront and has docked at least two of his luxury yachts in the District for long periods of time, the release said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Washington Company Georgetown Columbia Racine Million

Recent Stories

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

3 hours ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

3 hours ago
 Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Tol ..

Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO

3 hours ago
 Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Forc ..

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Pa ..

Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge ..

3 hours ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology re ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology receives best Engineering Univer ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.