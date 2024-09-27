US CG Visits KPBOIT, Meets CM’ Aide On Industries, Commerce
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) US Consul General Shante Moore visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade and held a meeting with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher and KP Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) Team here on Friday.
Representatives of all Pakistan bee keepers, exporters and honey traders’ association, Industrialists Association Hattar SEZ and Shaheed Benazir Women University Peshawar also attended the meeting.
The Special Assistant welcomed the US Consul General while Director Business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar briefed him on the aspects of investment and trade potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Director Business Facilitation also highlighted that bilateral trade cooperation and relations between United State of America and Pakistan can further be extended in different sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In that regards a mechanism may be established for exchange of business delegations.
Furthermore, invitation for participation in Islamabad international expo and investment conference 2024 was extended to the honourable council general with a request to engage US business community as well.
He further explained the importance of regional connectivity and people to people exchange program and providing different scholarships program to the students of KP in education sector.
He also highlighted the huge potential for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including infrastructure projects in Public Private Partnership and how to enhance Pak-US trade with value additions to meet international standard in general and US standard in particular.
In response, the Consul General applauded the efforts of KP-BOIT and pledged their supports and wider cooperation in various sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Consul General further explained the importance of regional connectivity and people to people exchange program and pledged to help by connecting Pak – American Diaspora to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to work on sister state or sister city with Peshawar.
On this occasion, the SACM assured the delegation full facilitation in terms of possible investment and facilitation from the provincial government.
He added that we are welcoming the foreign investment in the province and in this regard will extent full support to the US investment here in potential areas.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan eyes tourism boom to strengthen foreign exchange, trade13 minutes ago
-
Sufi Saints’ messages should be spread to revive Punjabi culture: Dr Iqrar14 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba43 minutes ago
-
FCCI to encourage young entrepreneurs to harness professional skills: Dr Khurram Tariq44 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 365 more points1 hour ago
-
Short term inflation goes up slightly1 hour ago
-
UBG terms approval of $7 billion IMF package as encouraging2 hours ago
-
Economy stays positive as indicators show improvement: Report3 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.300 Rs 276,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Pakistan elected ASOSAI Governing Board member4 hours ago
-
Agriculture machinery worth $17.621 mln imported in 2 months4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes9 hours ago