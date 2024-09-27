Open Menu

US CG Visits KPBOIT, Meets CM’ Aide On Industries, Commerce

September 27, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) US Consul General Shante Moore visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade and held a meeting with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher and KP Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) Team here on Friday.

Representatives of all Pakistan bee keepers, exporters and honey traders’ association, Industrialists Association Hattar SEZ and Shaheed Benazir Women University Peshawar also attended the meeting.

The Special Assistant welcomed the US Consul General while Director Business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar briefed him on the aspects of investment and trade potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director Business Facilitation also highlighted that bilateral trade cooperation and relations between United State of America and Pakistan can further be extended in different sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In that regards a mechanism may be established for exchange of business delegations.

Furthermore, invitation for participation in Islamabad international expo and investment conference 2024 was extended to the honourable council general with a request to engage US business community as well.

He further explained the importance of regional connectivity and people to people exchange program and providing different scholarships program to the students of KP in education sector.

He also highlighted the huge potential for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including infrastructure projects in Public Private Partnership and how to enhance Pak-US trade with value additions to meet international standard in general and US standard in particular.

In response, the Consul General applauded the efforts of KP-BOIT and pledged their supports and wider cooperation in various sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Consul General further explained the importance of regional connectivity and people to people exchange program and pledged to help by connecting Pak – American Diaspora to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to work on sister state or sister city with Peshawar.

On this occasion, the SACM assured the delegation full facilitation in terms of possible investment and facilitation from the provincial government.

He added that we are welcoming the foreign investment in the province and in this regard will extent full support to the US investment here in potential areas.

More Stories From Business