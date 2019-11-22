US charges Chinese national with industrial espionage

A Chinese national and former Monsanto employee has been charged with industrial espionage and stealing trade secrets, US officials said

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A Chinese national and former Monsanto employee has been charged with industrial espionage and stealing trade secrets, US officials said.

Haitao Xiang was arrested in June 2017 at an airport with a one-way ticket to China and in possession of software developed by the American agribusiness giant to help farmers improve crop yields, the Department of Justice said Thursday in a statement.

The 42-year-old had worked at Monsanto and its subsidiary The Climate Corporation for nearly 10 years.