US Charges Chinese National With Industrial Espionage

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 01:21 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A Chinese national and former Monsanto employee has been charged with industrial espionage and stealing trade secrets, US officials said.

Haitao Xiang was arrested in June 2017 at an airport with a one-way ticket to China and in possession of software developed by the American agribusiness giant to help farmers improve crop yields, the Department of Justice said Thursday in a statement.

The 42-year-old had worked at Monsanto and its subsidiary The Climate Corporation for nearly 10 years.

