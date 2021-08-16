UrduPoint.com

US Charges Company With1.5Bln Shares Stock Fraud - Securities And Exchange Commission

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Charges Company With1.5Bln Shares Stock Fraud - Securities and Exchange Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The US government has charged a stocks issuing company, its CEO and six other individuals or entities with participating in a penny stock fraud scheme, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Monday.

"The SEC today announced it charged an issuer, its CEO, and six other entities and individuals with participating in a penny stock fraud scheme," the regulator said in a press release. "The SEC also charged certain of the participants with operating as unregistered dealers."

According to the SEC's complaint, GPL Ventures purchased, since at least July 2017, more than 1.5 billion shares of HempAmericana stock through a Regulation A offering, with the understanding that HempAmericana would use a portion of the offering proceeds to secretly finance stock promotions, the release said.

"The complaint alleges that HempAmericana misled investors regarding its use of the offering proceeds, and that co-defendants Seaside Advisors and Lawrence Adams paid a stock promoter who, in turn, funded promotions of HempAmericana's stock that failed to disclose HempAmericana's role in financing the promotions," the release added.

GPL Ventures and certain of the defendants allegedly reaped about $11 million in illegal profits from this fraudulent scheme, the release added.

The complaint charges the defendants with violating the anti-fraud provisions of the Federal securities laws, and seeks disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, according to the release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Company Lawrence July Stocks 2017 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Charity Medical Center in Kabul Says Overwhelmed A ..

Charity Medical Center in Kabul Says Overwhelmed After Airport Confrontation

2 minutes ago
 Chelsea's Lukaku more 'complete' after Inter spell ..

Chelsea's Lukaku more 'complete' after Inter spell

3 minutes ago
 Almost 50 Afghan Military Aircraft Illegally Enter ..

Almost 50 Afghan Military Aircraft Illegally Entered Uzbekistan in Past 2 Days - ..

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 36 more patients, infects 1,214 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 36 more patients, infects 1,214 others

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Wang Discuss Coordination in Connection Wi ..

Lavrov, Wang Discuss Coordination in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan - ..

33 minutes ago
 Ottawa Evacuates 807 Afghans, 34 Canadian Diplomat ..

Ottawa Evacuates 807 Afghans, 34 Canadian Diplomatic, Military Personnel - Trude ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.