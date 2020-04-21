UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges Industrial Bank Of Korea With Laundering Money For Iran - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:51 AM

US Charges Industrial Bank of Korea With Laundering Money for Iran - Justice Dept.

The Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) agreed to pay $86 million to settle criminal charges that it illegally moved $10 million of Iranian assets through the US banking system and otherwise failed to establish and maintain anti-money laundering programs required by law, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) agreed to pay $86 million to settle criminal charges that it illegally moved $10 million of Iranian assets through the US banking system and otherwise failed to establish and maintain anti-money laundering programs required by law, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"IBK agreed to accept responsibility for its conduct by stipulating to the accuracy of an extensive Statement of Facts, pay penalties totaling $86 million to prosecutors and regulators, refrain from all future criminal conduct, and implement remedial measures as required by its regulators," US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in the release.

The settlement included a two-year deferred prosecution agreement, after which the US government will seek to dismiss charges provided IBK complies with remedial measures spelled out in Monday's agreement with prosecutors, Berman added.

The US government agreed to settle due, in part, to IBK's acceptance of responsibility, as reflected in an internal investigation, in which the bank provided regular updates to the US Attorney's Office and made employees available for interviews with investigators, the release said.

IBK agreed to a civil forfeiture of $51 million, half of which will be transferred to the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, plus a $35 million penalty to New York State banking officials.

US anti-terror sanctions have blocked Iran's access to the global banking system for nearly all commercial transactions with the exception of purchases and shipments of humanitarian goods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Bank New York Criminals All From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,122 new cases of coronavi ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub delivers hands-on training for e ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment processe ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

1 hour ago

Foreign diplomats receive briefing on COVID-19 sit ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.