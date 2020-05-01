UrduPoint.com
US' Chevron Says Planning To Cut Hydrocarbon Production By Up To 300,000 BPD In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:28 PM

US' Chevron Says Planning to Cut Hydrocarbon Production by Up to 300,000 BPD in May

US oil giant Chevron plans to cut its hydrocarbon production by up to 300,000 barrels per day in May, followed by up to 400,000 in June, the company said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) US oil giant Chevron plans to cut its hydrocarbon production by up to 300,000 barrels per day in May, followed by up to 400,000 in June, the company said on Friday.

Chevron said that in April the company's hydrocarbon production was reduced by 80,000 barrels per day.

At the same time, the company's worldwide net oil-equivalent production was record 3.24 million barrels per day in the first quarter of this year, which represents a 6 percent rise from the same period of 2019.

