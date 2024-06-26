US, China, and UAE top destinations for Pakistani exports during July-May

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first eleven months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first eleven months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Total exports to the US during July-May 2023-24 were recorded at US 4,989.140 million against the exports of US $ 5,484.257 million during July-May 2022-23, showing a decline of 9.02 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $2,553.481 million against the exports of US $1,889.195 million last year, showing an increase of 35.16 percent.

UAE was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $1,880.820 million during the months under review against the exports of US $1,341.804 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Kingdom (UK) stood at US $1,861.083 million against US $1,808.288 million last year while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $1,381.

369 million against US $1,488.714 million last year, data said.

During July-May, the exports to Holland were recorded at $1,273.035 million against $1,323.770 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $1,032.475 million against $1,052.640 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $1,333.875 million against the exports of US $1,271.414 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $507.935 million against $478.614 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $605.744 million against US $709.050 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $464.060 million against US $530.180 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $505.812 million against US $642.282 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $661.271 million during the current year compared to US $457.551 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $311.011 million against US $296.618 million.