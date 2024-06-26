US, China, And UAE Top Destinations For Pakistani Exports During July-May
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first eleven months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first eleven months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Total exports to the US during July-May 2023-24 were recorded at US 4,989.140 million against the exports of US $ 5,484.257 million during July-May 2022-23, showing a decline of 9.02 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $2,553.481 million against the exports of US $1,889.195 million last year, showing an increase of 35.16 percent.
UAE was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $1,880.820 million during the months under review against the exports of US $1,341.804 million, SBP data revealed.
Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Kingdom (UK) stood at US $1,861.083 million against US $1,808.288 million last year while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $1,381.
369 million against US $1,488.714 million last year, data said.
During July-May, the exports to Holland were recorded at $1,273.035 million against $1,323.770 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $1,032.475 million against $1,052.640 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $1,333.875 million against the exports of US $1,271.414 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $507.935 million against $478.614 million last year.
The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $605.744 million against US $709.050 million.
Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $464.060 million against US $530.180 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $505.812 million against US $642.282 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $661.271 million during the current year compared to US $457.551 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $311.011 million against US $296.618 million.
Recent Stories
Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development
Two held for hatred wall chalking
Nutrition International delegation visits PFA
PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change
Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-30 in Sanghar
DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts
4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings
Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK
Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad
SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday
Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’
More Stories From Business
-
SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday24 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI keen for Digital Pakistan by 202557 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares close higher11 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders urge govt to reconsider GST hike for veterinary medicines, feed1 hour ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 335 points2 hours ago
-
Engineers must be part of campaign for 'Made in Pakistan' products: PEC chairman2 hours ago
-
WB team reviews progress on KP tourism project11 minutes ago
-
Fish exports earn $379.2 mln in 11 months3 hours ago
-
Japanese yen falls past 160 against USD for 1st time since recent intervention5 minutes ago
-
China's waterway freight volume up in first 5 months3 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 900 per tola to Rs 240,6003 hours ago
-
Oil up over positive demand outlook, ongoing geopolitical risks in Middle East6 minutes ago