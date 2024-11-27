Open Menu

US, China And UK Top 3 Destinations Of Pakistani Exports During Jul-Oct 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 06:59 PM

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first four months of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)

Total exports to the US during July-October 2024-25 were recorded at US $2037.270 million against the exports of US $1862.086 million during July-October 2023-24, showing an increase of 9.40 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Total exports to the US during July-October 2024-25 were recorded at US $2037.270 million against the exports of US $1862.086 million during July-October 2023-24, showing an increase of 9.40 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $813.441 million against the exports of US $952.441 million last year, showing a decrease of 14.59 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $761.393 million during the month under review against the exports of US $690.576 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $737.432 million against US $624.432 million last year while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $579.

141 million against US $487.832 million last year, data said.

During July-October 2024-25, the exports to Holland were recorded at $501.316 million against $448.260 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $394.407 million against $409.403 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $478.883 million against the exports of US $516.576 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $291.773 million against $182.616 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $247.313 million against US $192.311 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $187.222 million against US $172.507 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $208.246 million against US $182.989 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $245.569 million during the current year compared to US $214.983 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $113.502 million against US $131.131 million.

