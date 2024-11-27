US, China And UK Top 3 Destinations Of Pakistani Exports During Jul-Oct 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first four months of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first four months of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).
Total exports to the US during July-October 2024-25 were recorded at US $2037.270 million against the exports of US $1862.086 million during July-October 2023-24, showing an increase of 9.40 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $813.441 million against the exports of US $952.441 million last year, showing a decrease of 14.59 percent.
UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $761.393 million during the month under review against the exports of US $690.576 million, SBP data revealed.
Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $737.432 million against US $624.432 million last year while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $579.
141 million against US $487.832 million last year, data said.
During July-October 2024-25, the exports to Holland were recorded at $501.316 million against $448.260 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $394.407 million against $409.403 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $478.883 million against the exports of US $516.576 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $291.773 million against $182.616 million last year.
The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $247.313 million against US $192.311 million.
Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $187.222 million against US $172.507 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $208.246 million against US $182.989 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $245.569 million during the current year compared to US $214.983 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $113.502 million against US $131.131 million.
Recent Stories
Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo
DC Battagram reviews health and education initiatives
Sports festival continues on third consecutive day in Nawabshah
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders establishing tier-four data cen ..
LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO
Anti-leishmaniasis injections provided to health department Khyber
PTI's protest on Nov-24 failed like its May-9 protest: Azma
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar
All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-30
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests
Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH
Project launched for capacity building training of QEC
More Stories From Business
-
LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO12 seconds ago
-
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar25 minutes ago
-
UAF programs, departments listed in elite category51 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
President ICCI pledges full support for sports promotion7 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 4,695 points7 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up Rs.1,600 per tola3 hours ago
-
Economy observing sustained recovery in FY2025: Finance Ministry3 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye fresh trade tensions2 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye fresh trade tensions2 minutes ago
-
FPCCI, CCIs hails Tashkent, Lahore direct flight starting from November 29th5 hours ago