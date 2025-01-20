Open Menu

US, China And UK Top 3 Destinations Of Pakistani Exports During Jul-Dec 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 07:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first six months of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-December 2024-25 were recorded at US $3017.563 million against the exports of US $2748.895 million during July-December 2023-24, showing an increase of 9.77 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $1286.437 million against the exports of US $1481.762 million last year, showing a decrease of 13.18 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $1100.425 million during the month under review against the exports of US $1016.449 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $1088.99 million against US $1000.719 million last year while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $843.

722 million against US $732.978 million last year, data said.

During July-December 2024-25, the exports to Holland were recorded at $742.724 million against $670.394 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $569.347 million against $568.293 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $724.913 million against the exports of US $747.933 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $504.308 million against $262.583 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $386.562 million against US $299.082 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $280.560 million against US $254.122 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $298.951 million against US $277.960 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $363.969 million during the current year compared to US $328.232 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $155.544 million against US $180.792 million.

