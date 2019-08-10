US-China trade deal in doubt, Trump says US 'not ready'

President Donald Trump cast more doubt on chances for a trade deal with Beijing on Friday, signaling he might cancel talks set for September amid an intensifying US-China trade war

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ):President Donald Trump cast more doubt on chances for a trade deal with Beijing on Friday, signaling he might cancel talks set for September amid an intensifying US-China trade war.

"We'll see whether or not we keep our meeting in September," Trump told reporters at the White House before heading out for fundraisers in New York and then vacation at his New Jersey golf resort.

Relations have soured further in the past week after Trump announced a new round of punitive tariffs on Chinese goods, despite a truce agreed with President Xi Jinping in May, and Beijing responded by halting all purchases of US agricultural goods.

The US Treasury then declared China a currency manipulator, after the yuan lost value in the face of the new round of tariffs due to take effect September 1.

"We're not ready to make a deal but we'll see what happens," Trump said. "We have all the cards. We're doing well." US and Chinese negotiators met in Shanghai in late July for the first time since talks collapsed in May, and were due to hold another round in September.

"Whether or not they're canceled, we'll see," Trump said.

He also said the US will not do business with Chinese tech titan Huawei, despite earlier pledges to allow American firms to file for waivers from national security restrictions on the company's operations.

His comments sent US stocks sharply lower, losing as much as 250 points, undercutting a recent recovery from the continued concerns the trade war will cause a slowdown in the global economy. Shares recovered somewhat but still closed in the red.