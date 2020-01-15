US-China Trade Deal Places Strong Restrictions on Currency Devaluation - Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US-China trade deal about to be signed in Washington places strong restrictions on currency devaluation practices, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The US-China trade deal about to be signed in Washington places strong restrictions on Currency devaluation practices, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

"In all due respect China is one of the greats in history at doing that and we are going to work on it together.

But currency devaluation will now have some very, very strong restrictions, very powerful restrictions," Trump said in his lengthy address at the White House signing ceremony.