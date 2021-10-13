UrduPoint.com

US-China Trade For First 3 Quarters Of 2021 Grew 35.4% To $543.115 Bln - Chinese Customs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

US-China Trade for First 3 Quarters of 2021 Grew 35.4% to $543.115 Bln - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Trade between the United States and China in the first three quarters of 2021 grew by 35.4 percent on the same period last year to $543.115 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

US-China trade in 2020, despite the protracted trade war and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, grew by 8.3 percent to $586 billion.

