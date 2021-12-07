US-China Trade in First 11 Months of 2021 Grew 30.2% to $682.3 Bln - Chinese Customs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Trade between the United States and China in the first 11 months of 2021 increased by 30.2 percent on the same period last year to $682.322 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Exports from China to the United States in January-November of this year increased 28.3 percent to $518.913 billion; the United States imported goods to China worth $162.

409 billion, which is 36.9 percent more than in the same period last year.

In November, trade between the United States and China amounted to $72.486 billion, exports from China to the United States reached $54.718 billion, and China's imports from the United States reached $17.768 billion.

The US-China trade, despite the protracted trade war and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, grew by 8.3 percent in 2020 to $586 billion.