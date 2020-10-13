US-China Trade in Jan-Sept 2020 Down 0.6% to $401.5 Billion - Customs Administration

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The trade turnover between the United States and China for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to $401.5 billion, which is 0.6 percent less than in the same period in 2019, China's General Administration of Customs said in a statement.

According to Chinese customs data, exports from China to the United States in January-September this year decreased by 5.3 percent to $310 billion, while the United States imported goods to China worth $91.44 billion, which is 0.8 percent more than in the same period last year.

In September, bilateral trade reached $57.16 billion; China supplied to the United States merchandise worth $43.96 billion, and the United States delivered to China goods worth $13.2 billion.