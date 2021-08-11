US-China Trade in January-July 2021 Grew 40% to $404.57 Billion - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) In the first seven months of 2021, trade between the United States and China increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $404.57 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Exports from China to the United States in the first seven months of this year rose 36.9 percent to $302.446 billion, while the United States imported $102.

125 billion worth of goods into China, up 50.4 percent than in the same period last year.

Separately, in July, US-China trade amounted to $63.756 billion; exports from China to the United States reached $49.592 billion, and China's imports from the United States reached $14.164 billion.

Trade between the United States and China, despite the protracted trade war and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020 grew by 8.3 percent to $586 billion.