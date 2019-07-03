UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-China Trade Talks 'back On Track': White House Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:27 AM

US-China trade talks 'back on track': White House advisor

US-China trade negotiations are now headed in a positive direction following this weekend's meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, a top White House aide said Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):US-China trade negotiations are now headed in a positive direction following this weekend's meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, a top White House aide said Tuesday.

But trade advisor Peter Navarro said Chinese telecoms giant Huawei remains blocked from participating in the development of 5G wireless networks in the United States even though Washington has softened its stance toward the company.

"We're reengaged. We're talking on the phone already. There will probably be visits. It's all good," Navarro told CNBC. "From an investor's point of view, here is all you have to know: Talks are back on track with the work that has been done to date." The US trade delegation has been led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

After talks nearly collapsed in May, Trump and Xi on Saturday agreed at a meeting in Japan to resume negotiations toward ending their year-long trade war.

Trump accused the Chinese side of reneging on commitments made during the talks and jacked up duty rates on a $200 billion tranche of Chinese imports.

Markets were encouraged by Saturday's developments, which averted further deterioration in a trade conflict already weighing on the global economy.

Stocks were struggling on Tuesday, in part because Washington threatened heavier tariffs on European goods in a dispute over subsidies to aircraft maker Airbus.

And the tariffs put in place since last year by both Washington and Beijing -- which currently cover more than $360 billion in two-way trade -- remain in place.

Navarro said a 150-page document developed during the US-China trade talks since December remained the basis of discussion.

He also said all that was at issue in Saturday's agreement on Huawei was "a small amount of chips" with negligible implications for spy craft.

"President Xi requested some relief on Huawei," he said. "Here is the important thing: US policy on Huawei with respect to 5G in this country has not changed." "All we've done, basically, is to allow the sale of chips to Huawei. These are lower tech items which do not impact national security whatsoever," he added.

Trump triggered a backlash on Capitol Hill over the weekend by agreeing to soften some US export restrictions on crucial components to Huawei.

US officials say Beijing exploits Huawei for espionage. However Trump stipulated that officials would take care to avoid creating new risks to national security.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Washington Threatened White House Company Trump Sale Beijing Capitol Hill Japan United States 5G May December All From Agreement Top Billion Xi Jinping Huawei

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

1 hour ago

UNESCO Removes Bethlehem Church of Nativity From L ..

19 minutes ago

Erdogan Says All Peoples in China's Xinjiang Live ..

19 minutes ago

British firm to explore for oil in imports-depende ..

19 minutes ago

India beat Bangladesh to seal World Cup semi-final ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.