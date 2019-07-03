UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-China Trade Talks Heading In Right Direction But Will Take Time - Trade Adviser Navarro

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:23 AM

US-China Trade Talks Heading in Right Direction But Will Take Time - Trade Adviser Navarro

The trade negotiations between the United States and China are heading in the right direction but will take time to read a bilateral trade deal, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The trade negotiations between the United States and China are heading in the right direction but will take time to read a bilateral trade deal, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday.

"We're headed in a very good direction," Navarro told CNBC. "It's complicated, as the president said, correctly, this will take time and we want to get it right. So let's get it right."

On Saturday, President Donald Trump at the G20 summit said that he would allow US companies to sell their equipment to Chinese tech giant Huawei if this did not threaten the US national security, adding that the Washington and Beijing were discussing the possibility for the US Department of Commerce to abandon its ban on the company.

"US policy on Huawei with respect to 5G in this country has not changed," Navarro said in the interview. "That will not happen with Huawei in this country.

All we've done basically is allow the sale of chips to Huawei."

The Trump administration banned Huawei in May from importing the US hardware amid a long-ongoing trade dispute between the two countries.

When asked if this meant that the Chinese company would be removed from the Department of Commerce's blacklist, Trump said that Washington and Beijing were discussing it.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of tariffs.

In May, the United States escalated the trade dispute with China when it imposed a 25 tariff on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. China pledged to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Washington White House Company Trump Sale Beijing United States 5G May June Huawei Commerce All From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

11 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

56 minutes ago

UNESCO Removes Bethlehem Church of Nativity From L ..

13 minutes ago

Erdogan Says All Peoples in China's Xinjiang Live ..

13 minutes ago

British firm to explore for oil in imports-depende ..

13 minutes ago

India beat Bangladesh to seal World Cup semi-final ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.