UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Likely To Disrupt Global Economy: Kenyan Official

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:22 PM

U.S.-China trade tensions likely to disrupt global economy: Kenyan official

The U.S.-initiated trade war against China is likely to disrupt the global trading system and economic growth, a Kenyan official said here Monday

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The U.S.-initiated trade war against China is likely to disrupt the global trading system and economic growth, a Kenyan official said here Monday.

"The trade disputes between the world's two biggest economies will affect Kenya negatively," Raphael Tuju, Kenyan secretary general of the ruling Jubilee Party, told Xinhua in an interview.

The United States has imposed a 25 percent tariff on 250 billion U.S. Dollars' worth of Chinese imports in May and has threatened to impose additional tariffs on another 300 billion dollars' worth of Chinese imports.

In addition, the United States has blacklisted a number of Chinese technology companies from doing business in the North American country.

Tuju said that China's white paper titled "China's Position on the China-U.S. Economic and Trade Consultations" is an important piece on public diplomacy, which will guide the trade talks between the two countries.

Kenya supports multilateralism because it is the future and the global community should promote it as much as possible, he added.

The former foreign affairs minister revealed that the world is truly interdependent, hence it needs to promote more trade and less barriers.

"I think there is some middle ground that ought to be investigated and negotiated to seek a permanent solution," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Business China Threatened Guide United States Kenya May From Billion

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

9 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

16 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

21 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

18 minutes ago

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family ..

18 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.