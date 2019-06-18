U.S.-China trade tensions likely to disrupt global economy: Kenyan official

The U.S.-initiated trade war against China is likely to disrupt the global trading system and economic growth, a Kenyan official said here Monday

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The U.S.-initiated trade war against China is likely to disrupt the global trading system and economic growth, a Kenyan official said here Monday.

"The trade disputes between the world's two biggest economies will affect Kenya negatively," Raphael Tuju, Kenyan secretary general of the ruling Jubilee Party, told Xinhua in an interview.

The United States has imposed a 25 percent tariff on 250 billion U.S. Dollars' worth of Chinese imports in May and has threatened to impose additional tariffs on another 300 billion dollars' worth of Chinese imports.

In addition, the United States has blacklisted a number of Chinese technology companies from doing business in the North American country.

Tuju said that China's white paper titled "China's Position on the China-U.S. Economic and Trade Consultations" is an important piece on public diplomacy, which will guide the trade talks between the two countries.

Kenya supports multilateralism because it is the future and the global community should promote it as much as possible, he added.

The former foreign affairs minister revealed that the world is truly interdependent, hence it needs to promote more trade and less barriers.

"I think there is some middle ground that ought to be investigated and negotiated to seek a permanent solution," he said.