US, China, UK Remain Top Destinations For Pakistani Exports During July-November

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first five months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)

Total exports to the US during July-November 2023 were recorded at US 2296.424 million against the exports of US $ 2606.612 million during July-November 2022, showing a decline of 11.90 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $1223.532 million against the exports of US $877.444 million last year, showing an increase of 39.44 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $862.397 million during the months under review against the exports of US $874.066 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $817.993 million against US $614.902 million last year, showing an increase of 33.02 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $612.

276 million against US $746.055 million last year, data said.

During July-November, the exports to Holland were recorded at $559.819 million against $630.973 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $501.985 million against $491.734 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $638.783 million against the exports of US $569.936 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $232.697 million against $213.282 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $248.457 million against US $364.930 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $207.024 million against US $252.691 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $235.611 million against US $322.509 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $275.655 million during the current year compared to US $183.736 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $158.683 million against US $139.825 million.

