US, China, UK Remain Top Destinations For Pakistani Exports During Jul-Jan
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first seven months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).
Total exports to the US during July-January 2023-24 were recorded at US 3210.644 million against the exports of US $ 3569.533 million during July-January 2022-23, showing a decline of 10.05 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $1726.679 million against the exports of US $1194.639 million last year, showing an increase of 44.53 percent.
UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $1187.012 million during the months under review against the exports of US $1163.894 million, SBP data revealed.
Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $1169.304 million against US $821.621 million last year, showing an increase of 37.86 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $854.
167 million against US $1010.491 million last year, data said.
During July-January, the exports to Holland were recorded at $781.983 million against $862.886 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $661.932 million against $649.433 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $856.423 million against the exports of US $810.461 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $284.927 million against $285.177 million last year.
The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $367.776 million against US $479.757 million.
Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $299.633 million against US $346.694 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $317.056 million against US $424.231 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $386.209 million during the current year compared to US $256.965 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $204.7020 million against US $186.047 million.
