US, China, UK Remain Top Destinations For Pakistani Exports During Jul-Feb
Published March 25, 2024
The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first eight months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)
Total exports to the US during July-February 2023-24 were recorded at US 3,626.141 million against the exports of US $ 4,046.337 million during July-February 2022-23, showing a decline of 10.38 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $1,895.720 million against the exports of US $1,334.804 million last year, showing an increase of 42.02 percent.
UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $1,351.008 million during the months under review against the exports of US $1,329.990 million, SBP data revealed.
Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $1,337.487 million against US $945.280 million last year, showing an increase of 41.49 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $983.
798 million against US $1141.819 million last year, data said.
During July-February, the exports to Holland were recorded at $907.791 million against $983.417 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $733.792 million against $759.361 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $966.955 million against the exports of US $923.853 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $319.887 million against $346.522 million last year.
The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $421.939 million against US $525.017 million.
Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $336.790 million against US $393.592 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $363.911 million against US $469.830 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $442.822 million during the current year compared to US $300.613 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $233.112 million against US $207.245 million.
