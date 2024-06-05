Open Menu

US, China, UK Remain Top Destinations For Pakistani Exports During July-April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:29 PM

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first ten months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)

Total exports to the US during July-April 2023-24 were recorded at US 4,497.658 million against the exports of US $ 4,993.310 million during July-April 2022-23, showing a decline of 9.92 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $2,341.089 million against the exports of US $1,700.303 million last year, showing an increase of 37.68 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $1,683.655 million during the months under review against the exports of US $1,645.754 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $1,637.779 million against US $1,207.041 million last year, showing an increase of 35.68 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $1,235.

348 million against US $1,366.321 million last year, data said.

During July-April, the exports to Holland were recorded at $1,143.879 million against $1,210.378 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $918.011 million against $951.240 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $1,199.450 million against the exports of US $1,156.110 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $433.567 million against $435.954 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $542.165 million against US $644.104 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $421.556 million against US $487.161 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $447.907 million against US $583.823 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $579.425 million during the current year compared to US $405.436 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $281.937 million against US $269.833 million.

