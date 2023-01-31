UrduPoint.com

US, China, UK Remained Top Three Destinations Of Pakistani Exports In 6 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:48 PM

US, China, UK remained top three destinations of Pakistani exports in 6 months

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-December (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 3065.989 million against the exports of US$ 3323.470 million during July- December (2021-22), showing a decline of 7.74 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1058.055 million against the exports of US$ 1332.823 million last year, showing a decrease of 20.61 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1003.238 million during the months under review against the exports of US$ 1146.171 million during last year, showing a decline of 12.47 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 881.045 million against US$ 864.241 million last year, showing an increase of 1.94 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 725.

975 million against US$ 687.766 million last year.

During July- December (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US$ 747.700 million against US$ 687.766 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 251.580 million against US$240.504 million.

Pakistan's exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 572.851 million against the exports of US$ 488.689 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 690.693 million against US$ 508.334 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 420.829 million against US$ 399.426 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US$ 297.543 million against US$ 256.323 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 221.376 million against US$ 195.688 million.

Pakistan's exports to Turkiye were recorded at US$ 164.255 million during the current year compared to US$ 157.733 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 243.146 million against US$ 194.453 million, and Australia stood at US$ 151.970 million during the current year against US$ 138.700 million during last year.

