UrduPoint.com

US, China, UK Remained Top Three Destinations Of Pakistani Exports In 7 Months

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 07:12 PM

US, China, UK remained top three destinations of Pakistani exports in 7 months

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-January (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 3567.699 million against the exports of US$ 3862.370 million during July- January (2021-22), showing a decline of 7.62 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1194.606 million against the exports of US$ 1589.211 million last year, showing a decrease of 24.83 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1163.736 million during the months under review against the exports of US$ 1309.990 million during last year, showing a decline of 11.16 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 101.323 million against US$ 992.295 million last year, showing an increase of 1.81 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 821.

303 million against US$ 997.191 million last year.

During July- January (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US$ 862.817 million against US$ 805.293 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 285.177 million against US$257.888 million.

Pakistan's exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 661.960 million against the exports of US$ 569.865 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 808.987 million against US$ 606.255 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 479.756 million against US$ 483.293 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US$ 346.694 million against US$ 298.016 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 256.965 million against US$ 228.243 million.

Pakistan's exports to Turkiye were recorded at US$ 186.047 million during the current year compared to US$ 180.278 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 273.202 million against US$ 222.802 million, and Australia stood at US$ 173.110 million during the current year against US$ 159.812 million during last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Australia Bangladesh Exports State Bank Of Pakistan China Canada France UAE Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia Netherlands January Top Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi make good start in clash ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi make good start in clash with Islamabad United

2 minutes ago
 US Plans to More Than Quadruple Troop Presence in ..

US Plans to More Than Quadruple Troop Presence in Taiwan - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Govt should ensure transparency inquiry of Barkhan ..

Govt should ensure transparency inquiry of Barkhan tragedy for justice: Karim

2 minutes ago
 ADAFSA qualifies 1,536 farms for &#039;AD G.A.P.&# ..

ADAFSA qualifies 1,536 farms for &#039;AD G.A.P.&#039; Certificate

18 minutes ago
 Blue Fair receives overwhelming response

Blue Fair receives overwhelming response

2 minutes ago
 Azhar, Nisar leave for Indonesia to represent Paki ..

Azhar, Nisar leave for Indonesia to represent Pakistan in ACC meeting

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.