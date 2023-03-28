UrduPoint.com

US, China, UK Remained Top Three Destinations Of Pakistani Exports In 8 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 07:46 PM

US, China, UK remained top three destinations of Pakistani exports in 8 months

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the eight months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the eight months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-February (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 4044.494 million against the exports of US$ 4410.227 million during July-February (2021-22), showing a decline of 8.29 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1334.747 million against the exports of US$ 1841.168 million last year, showing a decrease of 27.50 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1329.832 million during the months under review against the exports of US$ 1472.927 million during last year, showing a decline of 9.71 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 1141.651 million against US$ 1132.029 million last year, showing an increase of 0.84 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 945.

023 million against US$ 1180.589 million last year.

During July-February (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US$ 982.076 million against US$ 923.911 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 346.522 million against US$296.109 million.

Pakistan's exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 759.390 million against the exports of US$ 831.691 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 922.379 million against US$ 699.382 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 525.017 million against US$ 559.135 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US$ 393.592 million against US$ 334.009 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 300.613 million against US$ 260.260 million.

Pakistan's exports to Turkiye were recorded at US$ 207.245 million during the current year compared to US$ 206.538 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 315.120 million against US$ 255.460 million, and Australia stood at US$ 202.538 million during the current year against US$ 181.102 million during last year.

