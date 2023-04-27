US, China, UK remained top three destinations of Pakistani exports in 9 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the nine months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-March (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 4525.610 million as opposed the exports of US$ 5000.710 million during July- March (2021-22), showing a decline of 9.50 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1524.704 million compared to the exports of US$ 2126.820 million last year, showing a decrease of 28.31 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1493.988 million during the months under review against the exports of US$ 1671.606 million during last year, showing a decline of 10.62 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 1262.755 million against US$ 1299.173 million last year, showing a decrease of 2.80 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 1081.

470 million opposed US$ 1361.105 million last year.

During July- March (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US$ 1105.436 million against US$ 1075.404 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 400.771 million against US$369.625 million.

Pakistan's exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 853.009 million against the exports of US$ 759.045 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 1042.419 million against US$ 827.753 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 588.292 million against US$ 648.212 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US$ 440.799 million against US$ 379.661 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 357.081million against US$ 303.308 million.

Pakistan's exports to Turkiye were recorded at US$ 240.410 million during the current year compared to US$ 236.665 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 343.995 million against US$ 294.435 million, and Australia stood at US$ 230.019 million during the current year against US$ 210.753 million during last year.