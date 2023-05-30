UrduPoint.com

US, China, UK Remained Top Three Destinations Of Pakistani Exports In 10 Months

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the ten months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the ten months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-April (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 4990.562 million as opposed the exports of US$ 5618.857 million during July- April (2021-22), showing a decline of 11.18 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1700.955 million compared to the exports of US$ 2342.887 million last year, showing a decrease of 27.39 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1643.864 million during the months under review against the exports of US$ 1851.812 million during last year, showing a decline of 11.22 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 1366.068 million against US$ 1432.029 million last year, showing a decrease of 4.60 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 1206.

639 million opposed US$ 1550.022 million last year.

During July- April (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US$ 1211.647 million against US$ 1217.163 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 435.682 million against US$436.423 million.

Pakistan's exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 951.447 million against the exports of US$ 857.219 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 1154.633 million against US$ 940.808 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 644.104 million against US$ 720.509 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US$ 487.194 million against US$ 430.134 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 404.767 million against US$ 345.720 million.

Pakistan's exports to Turkiye were recorded at US$ 269.833 million during the current year compared to US$ 266.452 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 369.702 million against US$ 328.420 million, and Australia stood at US$ 254.942 million during the current year against US$ 239.333 million during last year.

