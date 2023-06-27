Open Menu

US, China, UK Remained Top Three Destinations Of Pakistani Exports In 11 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 07:47 PM

US, China, UK remained top three destinations of Pakistani exports in 11 months

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the eleven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the eleven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-May (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 5481.385 million as opposed the exports of US$ 6162.991 million during July- May (2021-22), showing a decline of 11.05 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1891.949 million compared to the exports of US$ 2544.418 million last year, showing a decrease of 25.64 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1806.385 million during the months under review against the exports of US$ 2011.859 million during last year, showing a decline of 10.21 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 1488.461 million against US$ 1574.850 million last year, showing a decrease of 5.48 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 1341.359 million opposed US$ 1632.

907 million last year.

During July- May (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US$ 1324.959 million against US$ 1341.035 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 478.342 million against US$494.8585 million.

Pakistan's exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 1052.847 million against the exports of US$ 966.186 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 1270.231 million against US$ 1043.231 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 709.049 million against US$ 783.574 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the period under review were recorded at US$ 530.213 million against US$ 473.127 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 457.113 million against US$ 376.485 million.

Pakistan's exports to Turkiye were recorded at US$ 296.618 million during the current year compared to US$ 298.437 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 362.744 million against US$ 379.928 million, and Australia stood at US$ 279.629 million during the current year against US$ 268.041 million during last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Australia Bangladesh Exports State Bank Of Pakistan China Canada France UAE Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia Netherlands May Top Million

Recent Stories

MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineerin ..

MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineering Programmes

8 minutes ago
 Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Develop ..

Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Development of Relations With New Zea ..

19 minutes ago
 Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Co ..

Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Court Postponed to July 6 - Repo ..

19 minutes ago
 Stocks tread water as investors track China, Russi ..

Stocks tread water as investors track China, Russia news

8 minutes ago
 Estonia Creates Scheme to Use Russian Frozen Asset ..

Estonia Creates Scheme to Use Russian Frozen Assets to Restore Ukraine - Prime M ..

8 minutes ago
 &#039;Thaydah Athbah&#039; crowned winner of Al Wa ..

&#039;Thaydah Athbah&#039; crowned winner of Al Wathba Stallions Cup for Arabian ..

51 minutes ago
IMF agreement inevitable for Pakistan: Islamabad C ..

IMF agreement inevitable for Pakistan: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industr ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's development hinges on promotion, facili ..

Pakistan's development hinges on promotion, facilitation of SMEs: Murtaza Mehmoo ..

8 minutes ago
 UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture honours winn ..

UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture honours winners in Paris

2 hours ago
 Special arrangements in hospitals during Eidul Azh ..

Special arrangements in hospitals during Eidul Azha

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) reaffirms cr ..

Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) reaffirms credit rating of PMIC

6 minutes ago
 Peshawar High Court (PHC) restrains election proce ..

Peshawar High Court (PHC) restrains election process of chairman PCB

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business