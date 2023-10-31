Open Menu

US, China, UK Top 3 Destinations Of Pakistani Exports During July-September

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 08:05 PM

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first three months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)

Total exports to the US during July-September 2023 were recorded at US 1376.125 million against the exports of US $1658.815 million during July-September 2022, showing a decline of 17.04 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $633.374 million against the exports of US $501.000 million last year, showing an increase of 26.42 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $518.948 million during the months under review against the exports of US $519.948 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $472.166 million against US $369.904 million last year, showing an increase of 27.64 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $364.

446 million against US $456.895 million last year, data said.

During the months under review, the exports to Holland were recorded at $331.860 million against $382.241 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $299.151 million against $308.317 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $366.935 million against the exports of US $325.940 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $128.533 million against $127.157 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $144.506 million against US $234.144 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $130.743 million against US $153.504 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $136.588 million against US $197.686 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $149.271 million during the current year compared to US $114.849 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $90.272 million against US $94.998 million.

