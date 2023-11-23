US, China, UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during July-October

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first four months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first four months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-October 2023 were recorded at US 1861.288 million against the exports of US $ 2134.207 million during July- October 2022, showing a decline of 12.78 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $952.216 million against the exports of US $678.386 million last year, showing an increase of 40.36 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $689.453 million during the months under review against the exports of US $685.666 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $625.493 million against US $499.033 million last year, showing an increase of 25.34 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $487.

171 million against US $606.595 million last year, data said.

During July-October, the exports to Holland were recorded at $447.893 million against $511.689 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $409.389 million against $401.159 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $516.514 million against the exports of US $451.600 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $180.686 million against $179.019 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $192.193 million against US $294.499 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $172.453 million against US $209.851 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $182.916 million against US $259.209 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $214.983 million during the current year compared to US $146.771 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $130.971 million against US $118.416 million.