US, China Uninterested in Improving Relations Despite Deep Economic Ties - Experts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Washington and Beijing are showing little interest in improving their political and economic ties due to clashing objectives, even though both countries' economies are still intertwined, experts told Sputnik.

Last week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke about US-China economic relations at Johns Hopkins University's school of Advanced International Studies in Washington, saying that the United States will prioritize national security interests and human rights along with the need to create a level playing field for US and Chinese commerce. At the same time, Yellen also touched on the benefit of China working side by side with the US on global issues and stressed that the US seeks "a constructive and fair economic relationship with China."

In recent years, the US approach to China has shifted from engagement to confrontation across multiple areas of interest, involving trade disputes, the struggle for semiconductor supremacy, the differences regarding the Ukraine conflict and rising tensions over Taiwan. In light of the persisting differences between the two countries, attempts by Yellen to strike a more conciliatory tone will not lead to any substantial change in the current impasse between Washington and Beijing, according to Marshall Auerback, a research associate at the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College.

"I think relations are inevitably going to deteriorate. I think there are too many conflicting objectives between Washington and Beijing on a variety of issues (e.g., Ukraine, Taiwan, trade), and so I believe these measures are bound to fail in terms of improving relations between the two countries," Auerback said.

In a similar vein, Allen Carlson, an associate professor of government at Cornell University, noted a lack of interest on both sides of the US political aisle when it comes to boosting the economic partnership with China, a sentiment that seems to be reciprocated by Beijing.

"There is little political appetite in the US right now (from either Democrats or Republicans) for promoting a period of economic cooperation with China. At the same time, Xi Jinping's China also seems to not be especially interested in such a development. And, yet, at the same time, at least to this point, the two countries' economies continue to need each other," Carlson explained, adding that "there is some sort of a pointed contradiction at play, one that seems unlikely to be resolved in the near future."

TRADE BOOM DESPITE DIPLOMATIC DECLINE

Despite the increasingly hostile rhetoric between Washington and Beijing, their bilateral trade is going from strength to strength, reaching a record $690.6 billion in 2022.

"I am not entirely sure what to make of such a trend, but it does seem to speak to the fact that up until now the rising tension between the two sides has not derailed their economic relationship. The areas of cooperation are many, including climate change, anti-piracy efforts, and, possibly, public health initiatives," Carlson stated.

When asked if the world is seeing a shift to a more mercantile approach in international trade, the expert observed that this trend goes beyond the US and China, suggesting that this is "a natural artifact of countries around the globe struggling to come to terms with what (effect) deep economic integration and globalization have had on the world."

"It is unclear to me where this is leading, but, at the very least it seems that a great chastening has occurred, and world leaders (including those in Washington, Beijing, and perhaps even Moscow) are much more cautious in terms of their approach to the global economy," Carlson concluded.