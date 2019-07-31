US, Chinese trade negotiators to meet again in September: Xinhua

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :US and Chinese trade negotiators agreed to meet again in the United States in September after holding "frank, highly efficient and constructive" talks in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media said.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met with Vice Premier Liu He in the Chinese financial hub for the first face-to-face negotiations since a trade war truce was declared last month.

"The two sides conducted frank, highly efficient and constructive in-depth exchanges on major issues of common interest in the economic and trade field," according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Negotiators also discussed "the issue of China increasing its purchasesof US agricultural products according to its domestic needs" and the US creating "favourable conditions for these purchases", Xinhua said.