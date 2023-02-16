US Citizens Feel Less Financially Secure in 2023 Amidst High Inflationary Levels - Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US citizens have expressed feeling less financially secure in the first months of 2023, than at the end of 2022 amidst rising inflation and higher interest rates, a Country Financial Security Index survey revealed on Thursday.

"In early 2023, Americans are less likely to feel financially secure than at the end of 2022; a drop of four percent to 55 percent of Americans rating their financial health as good or excellent. This is more in line with early 2022 (56%)," the survey found.

Although 15% of the respondents affirmed being in an "excellent" financial situation, the vast majority of US citizens expressed that the current inflation levels have somewhat to greatly affected their stability, with 69% of them facing difficulties, the survey said.

Moreover, two out of five respondents, about 42%, rated their financial situation as being greatly affected by inflation, and while many are struggling with the current inflationary levels, not everyone is affected similarly.

According to the survey, Latin Americans are more likely to be greatly affected than Black Americans, with 49% placing themselves in that category, as opposed to 13% affirming they are not facing any sort of financial challenge.

While high inflation remains the main challenge to the surveyed finances, increasing interest rates are also negatively affecting the financial situation of many, the survey continued, with 42% placing themselves in the great deal or somewhat category.

The survey found that Black and Latin Americans were more likely to suffer "a great deal" from the current interest rates, respectively 29% and 25%.

Furthermore, the current situation is increasingly pushing US citizens to dip into their savings.

The survey revealed that two out of three respondents are taking actions which include reducing the amount saved or invested, retrieving funds from their savings, and delaying big transactions, respectively 28%, 27% and 23%.

Over the same period, 19% of the surveyed said having taken more credit debt, 18% spent less than expected in big transactions, and 12% have borrowed money from their relatives and friends.

This Country Financial/Ipsos Poll was conducted February 3 - 5, 2023, by Ipsos using the probability-based Knowledge Panel. The poll was based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,029 general population adults aged 18 or older.